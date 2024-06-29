CM Revanth asks officials for Warangal 2050 master plan

The outer ring road should be developed as a means to ensure seamless connectivity between national highways, he told to officials.

29 June 2024

Warangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said digital health cards would be issued to the citizens shortly incorporating details including the blood group, prior treatment and medicines prescribed among others.

These cards would have unique identification numbers. When the hospital staff scan the card, the entire previous medical history of the person can be obtained. To issue these cards, health checkups have to be conducted and technological expertise should be involved, he said after inaugurating Medicover Hospital here on Saturday.

Stating that there were complaints over misuse of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund approvals, the Chief Minister said these digital cards would aid identifying any misuse of Arogyasri by hospital managements in making false claims for the bills.

“Warangal is getting an airport, a master plan and the textile park will be inaugurated shortly. There is scope for promoting health, temple and ecotourism in this city to get national recognition,” Revanth Reddy said.

Earlier, stressing on the need to develop Warangal on par with Hyderabad, the Chief Minister directed officials to prepare a Master Plan 2050 for comprehensive development of Warangal, besides developing it as a Heritage City. Land acquisition for both inner and outer ring roads should be completed as per schedule. Reports should be furnished on the land acquisition cost at the earliest, he said.

Reviewing the progress of different development works being executed in the city, the Chief Minister said road connectivity should be developed from outer ring road to the textile park. Under the Smart City Mission, proposals should be prepared for establishing underground drainage system in the city. Similarly, plans should be submitted for laying drinking water lines, he said.

“Incharge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy should review the Warangal development works for every 20 days,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that a permanent solution should be worked out to address the dumping yard problem for the city.

Later, after inspecting the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital works, the Chief Minister was furious with the authorities for escalating the estimated cost of the hospital works. He questioned the officials on the rise in the estimated cost of the hospital construction from Rs.1,100 crore to Rs.1,726 crore without any approval.

“How can the construction cost be increased by Rs.626 crore by following oral instructions,” Revanth Reddy asked, saying this would not be permitted and that a thorough audit should be conducted on the construction cost. “The construction company should complete the hospital construction works on war footing basis and within the deadline,” Revanth Reddy said.