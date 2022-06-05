Centre falsely claiming credit for Telangana govt’s initiatives: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:46 AM, Sun - 5 June 22

File Photo: Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Central Government attempted to usurp Telangana Government’s schemes by claiming to extend 54 lakh tap connections in the State under the Jal Jeevan Mission, while it had not extended any assistance to the State Government’s initiative of providing water connections to every household under Mission Bhagiratha programme.

This came to light on Saturday, when Ministry of Jal Shakthi tweeted “Telangana, famous for its waterfalls, has been provided with 54 lakhs tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, bringing a brighter future full of hope and prosperity to the citizens of the State”.

Countering the Central Government’s claims, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted “While Telangana Government had done all the work, Central Government was claiming credit and campaigning about the work. It was shameful that Central Government, which did not approve the Niti Aayog recommendations to sanction Rs 19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha,”.

The Minister further tweeted “Without extending any financial assistance to Telangana Government’s programmes, the Central Government was stooping down to a new low by falsely claiming credit for the State Government’s initiatives,”.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing party workers and leaders at Begumpet airport on May 26, had charged that Telangana Government was coining new names to Central Government’s programmes.

The Ministry of Jal Shakthi’s tweet of extending 54 lakh tap connections in the State, has made things clear.

Incidentally, exposing the double standards of BJP-led Central Government, BJP National Vice president DK Aruna, who is currently in the United States, said north Indian States were backward compared to South Indian States.

In a video clip posted on Twitter, DK Aruna says there was starvation among people in many north and northeast States like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh,” .