Centre, farmers agree on two issues; next meeting on Jan 4

Today’s talks were held in a very good environment and concluded on a positive note. We have had consensus on two out of the four issues, said Agriculture Minister

By | Published: 10:14 pm

New Delhi: The sixth round of meetings between protesting farmers and the government ended after over five hours with the Centre saying that the two sides had reached consensus on two out of four key issues. The next meeting will take place on January 4.

Addressing media persons after the meeting with 41 farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhavan here, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: “Today’s talks were held in a very good environment and concluded on a positive note. We have had consensus on two out of the four issues.”

“Next meeting of government with farmers will take place on January 4.”

He said that the government and the farmers had reached agreement over the latter’s demands to keep farmers out of the penal provisions of the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020, and to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

“We discussed stubble burning and the government assured the farmers that their concerns will be taken into account. The electricity Bill was also discussed… this has not been enacted. Farmers believe that subsidy will be withdrawn (under this),” Tomar said.

During today’s meeting, the farmer leaders have demanded justice and compensation for the families of the farmers who died during the protest. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar had food with farmer leaders during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan.

“Considering the chilly weather in Delhi, I have requested the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children,” Tomar said.

Ahead of the meeting, the delegation of farmers from several States, who have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a month, maintained that they want the government to repeal the new farm laws.

“Our stand is clear that the three farm laws should be taken back,” said a farmer leader before making his way to the meeting.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was also seen heading to the meeting from the Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border). Tikait had earlier hit out at the opposition saying the opposition was weak and are not supporting the cause as they should.

“This is the reason farmers have had to come on the roads. The government doesn’t fear them. They should sit in pitched tents and stage protests on roads against the farm laws,” Tikait said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Som Prakash said that the government would go into the meeting with an open heart and mind and would try to resolve the issue so that people can go back to their homes for New Year. This will be the seventh round of talks of government with farmers, including one with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.