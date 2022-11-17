Centre not privatising SCCL, reiterates Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi was speaking at a media conference in Bhongir on Thursday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday once again claimed that the Centre was not trying to privatize Singareni Collieries Companies Limited (SCCL).

Speaking to the media after attending the Bhongir Parliamentary Constituency Pravas Yojana core committee meeting here, Joshi said the SCCL was jointly owned by Telangana and the Centre. The State had more share in the company than the Centre and could take any major decision in the matters of Singareni Collieries, he said and asked how the Centre could take any decision for privatization of Singareni Collieries without the support of the State.

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of making false allegations against the Centre with political motives, the union Minister maintained that the Centre was awarding contracts to companies by inviting global tenders. He also alleged that false propaganda was being spread against the BJP by the TRS.

Joshi earlier visited the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.