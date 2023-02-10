Centre not releasing workers welfare funds: Malla Reddy

Minister said that about 30 lakh workers from different parts of the country were working in the State and that the government was providing all the support and benefits to them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour & Employment Ch Malla Reddy accused the Centre of not releasing funds allocated to Telangana under various schemes for workers.

Replying to budget demands in the Assembly on Friday, Malla Reddy said the Centre was not releasing workers insurance amount to Telangana, due to which workers were facing hardship. The Centre was supposed to release Rs.463 crore during the current fiscal, but so far had released only Rs 226 crore.

The Centre had also asked the State to send the list of unorganised workers to include them in the pension scheme Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) and the Labour Department sent a list of 40.8 lakh unorganised workers, but so far the Centre has not sanctioned a single rupee under the scheme to the State, he pointed out.

Malla Reddy informed the House that about 30 lakh workers from different parts of the country were working in Telangana and that the government was providing all the support and benefits to them. He said the State government would soon set up 14 new dispensaries in the State for workers.