Centre sanctions Rs 124 crore for Khammam-Kuravi NH development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Nageswara Rao had met the union Minister of National Highways Nitin Gadkari several times and submitted proposals for the development of the highway

Khammam: MP Nama Nageswara Rao‘s special initiative regarding the development of Khammam-Kuravi National Highway (NH 365A) has paid off.

As a result of efforts made by the MP, the Centre has sanctioned Rs.124.80 crore for widening of the road into four lanes, setting up dividers and central lighting in many places on the national highway.

At the request of the locals and directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao had met the union Minister of National Highways Nitin Gadkari several times and submitted proposals for the development of the highway.

The Centre has given the green signal for the expansion of the road from Pedda Thanda Junction to Pallegudem on the National Highway into a four-lane road and the installation of dividers and central lighting.

Similarly permission and funds were granted to widen the road from Pallegudem to M. Venkatayapalem and take road safety measures at black spots.

The road from Venkatagiri cross road to Kodad cross road, from Edulapuram Junction to Pedda Tanda Junction would be widened into a four-lane road by installing dividers and central lighting, said a statement from the MP’s office.