Centre approves Rs 2,235.08 crore for Warangal-Khammam NH

In the first phase, the Warangal-Khammam NH construction would be taken up from Venkatapur village to Thallasenkesa village in Mahabubabad district at a cost of Rs 1111.76 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: The Centre has approved Rs 2235.08 crore for the construction of the four-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway section of National Highway 163G (Warangal-Khammam), from Venkatapur village in Warangal district to V. Venkatayapalem village in Khammam district.

In the first phase, the construction would be taken up from Venkatapur village to Thallasenkesa village in Mahabubabad district at a cost of Rs.1111.76 crore. The total length of the project would be 39.41 km. In the second phase, the construction would be taken up from Thallasenkesa village to V. Venkatayapalem village in Khammam district at a cost of Rs.1123.32 crore. The total length of this leg would be 30.83 km.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday informed about the approval of the project through his official Twitter handle. He said the project would be developed under the Other Economic Corridor (NH(O)) programme in the Hybrid Annuity Model.

