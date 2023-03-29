New national highway to cut Hyderabad-Bhadrachalam distance by 35 km

The NH-930P connects the State capital of Hyderabad and Bhadrachalam districts via Mahabubabad disrtict

Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Mahabubabad: With the national highway division (NH) of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department gearing up for development of a national highway (NH) 930P in the district, remote and backward areas of the district are all set to witness rapid development. The new highway will also reduce the distance from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam by 35 km, according to officials.

As part of this project, a 71-km long two-lane road with a width of 20 metres would be developed in the district connecting key towns including the district headquarters. The NH-930P connects the State capital of Hyderabad and Bhadrachalam districts via Mahabubabad disrtict. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) approved this highway since the Centre wanted to improve the road network in Mahabubabad and Kothagudem districts that were affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as it would help the government to have check LWE activities.

The highway enters Mahabubabad district from Suryapet district. It will pass through Vadde Kothapalli, Thorrur, Nellikuduru, Mahabubabad, Bayyaram, Kothapet and Namalapadu in Kothagudem district, according to officials. The estimated project cost is Rs.675 crore, and officials are on the job of identifying land for expansion of the road.

“The road project will be completed within three years,” an official said, adding that a bypass road would be developed at Thorrur town which is located in the Warangal and Khammam cities. This road network will ease vehicular traffic jams on the roads and improve the transportation of goods.

Most importantly, the new NH will reduce the distance to Bhadrachalam from Hyderabad by 35 km. Since Kothagudem district has many industries and SCCL mines, transportation of coal and other minerals would also become easy. The Kothagudem-Yelandu-Mahabubabad-Nellikuduru-Thorrur-Peddavangara-Tirumalagiri-Valigonda route was synchronised with Gowrelli junction, Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts of Hyderabad and it has been declared as NH 930P.

