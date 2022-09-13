Centre slammed for its failure in implementing AP Reorganisation Act assurances

Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, Members in the Assembly slammed the Central Government for its failure in implementing the assurances made under AP Reorganisation Act and wanted the State Government to fight against the Centre till the demands were fulfilled.

They specifically wanted the issues to be taken up with the union Ministers, who visit Hyderabad frequently to participate in different programmes.

During a short discussion on “Failure of Central Government in implementing the assurances under AP Reorganisation Act in Telangana” on Tuesday, the Members unequivocally launched a broadside against the BJP Government.

AIMIM MLA Jaffer Hussain insisted on the State Government to convene an all-party meeting and fight unitedly against the BJP-led Central Government for its discrimination towards Telangana.

Echoing similar opinion, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao suggested the State Government to lead an all-party delegation to New Delhi to press for the rightful share of projects or funds and implementation of pending assurances.

However, he claimed save for sanctioning Tribal University, the Central Government had fulfilled all the promises made under the AP Reorganisation Act.

Lashing out at the BJP Government for its step-motherly treatment towards Telangana, CLP leader Mallu Bhati Vikramarka said the UPA Government had sanctioned ITIR project to Telangana but the BJP-led NDA Government had scrapped the project.

There were several issues like River Krishna water sharing dispute and others that Central Government has failed in addressing since last eight years, he said, adding “We should not compromise till our demands are fulfilled”

However, the CLP leader was cornered by Legislative Affairs Minister Prashanth Reddy, when he swanked that it was Congress, which delivered Telangana.

Succumbing to the pressure exerted by Telangana people, the Congress had to declare separate Statehood. Initially, a promise was made in 2004 and this was followed with an announcement in 2009 and that too was withdrawn, considering different political developments. Eventually, after many people committed suicides in the State, Congress was compelled to deliver Telangana, the Minister said.

Exposing the indifferent attitude of Congress and BJP towards Telangana, Finance Minister Harish Rao said both the parties were two sides of a coin.

During the UPA rule, the Congress Government could have declared national status for Pranahita Chevella project as it recommended for Polavaram project. Similarly, BJP Government accords national status to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka but not for Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, he pointed out.

The Finance Minister lambasted BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao when he claimed that Central Government had spent Rs.31,614 crore towards National Highways projects in Telangana.

It was only Rs.21,676 crore and the Central Government spent these amount after obtaining loans. These loans would be repaid through toll fee levied on the road users. Literally there was no contribution of the Centre, he replied. Harish Rao ripped apart the BJP MLA after he boasted about BJP Government arranging loans for Kaleshwaram Corporation.

Central Government can take credit for granting funds but not for loans. It is unfortunate that BJP is stooping to a new low in claiming assistance to Telangana, he said. He explained to the House on how Telangana Government has been pursuing the River Krishna water sharing issue with Central Government.

Initially, a case was filed in Supreme Court in 2015 but it was withdrawn after Central Government had assured to address the issue. The State Government was ditched as after a petition was filed with the Central Government in 2021, it did not refer the issue to a tribunal nor addressed the dispute, he said.

Four letters have been written this year in this regard, besides personal appeals by the State Government, he added.