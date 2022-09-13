TRS MLAs complain against Sharmila to Assembly Speaker

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:15 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Source: Twitter/VSGOffice. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLAs Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, C Laxma Reddy and Kale Yadaiah submitted a representation to the Speaker in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The TRS MLAs complained against YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila to the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, for making inappropriate comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers and elected members of the State Assembly. Based on their request, the Speaker referred the issue to the Privileges Committee for necessary action.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLAs Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, C Laxma Reddy and Kale Yadaiah submitted a representation to the Speaker in the Assembly on Tuesday. Minister Niranjan Reddy informed that a complaint was already filed against Sharmila to the DGP.

In the complaint, the legislators said with least regard towards the legislature and democracy, Sharmila was insulting the elected representatives. They stated that the YSRTP president was making baseless allegations and despicable remarks against the elected representatives in violation of their rights and dignity.