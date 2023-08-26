Centre to procure 50 LMT of Kharif rice from Telangana

The State’s share will account for close to 10 percent of the 521.27 lakh metric tonnes of rice sought to be procured in the country during the ensuing season that is likely to commence from October next.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Centre’s Department of Food and Public Distribution has accorded in principle commitment for procuring 50 lakh metric tonnes of rice from the State during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24.

The State authorities had in fact sought the Centre for scaling up the rice procurement from the 44 lakh metric tonnes that was lifted in the last kharif marketing season 2022-23, to 67 lakh metric tonnes this time in view of the substantial increase in production of paddy.

But it had given its nod for hiking procurement quantity by only 13.6 per cent for the year. Unlike other paddy producing States, Telangana has been reaping a bumper harvest of paddy in both Vanakalam as well as Yasangi seasons.

The rice procurement from each State is fixed based on the area under cultivation and estimated production. The paddy production in the State was projected to be in the order of 152 lakh metric tonnes for Kharif where as procurement is likely to touch 75 lakh tonnes.

The highest procurement made in a single season in the State was only 70.22 lakh metric tonnes.

Farmers usually prefer to keep aside the required quantity for self consumption mainly from Kharif production. The production of paddy in the State in both Kharif and Rabi seasons together has been projected to be over three crore metric tonnes as was the case last year too.

As the FCI had restricted its purchases to its commitment, the State has been left with over 1.10 crore metric tonnes of paddy procured by the State Civil Supplies Corporation during the last two seasons.

It has already called for global tenders to dispose at least 25 lakh metric tonnes. This became imperative as it was hard pressed for storage space.