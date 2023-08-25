Nizamabad: Cops recover 35 stolen mobile phones through CEIR

The CEIR portal was launched in April to curb mobile theft and counterfeit mobiles.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:33 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Town-I police have traced 35 stolen mobile phones with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law &Order) S Jai Ram said his men used the CEIR portal to trace about 35 stolen mobile phones worth Rs.6 lakh and handed them over to the rightful owners.

The accused were arrested, he said.

The CEIR portal is being operated in all 780 Police stations in the State.

Citizens are being encouraged to utilize this service on the TS Police Citizen Portal instead of visiting ‘Mee Seva’ or police stations for reporting lost or missing mobile devices.