Certificate verification for TS DEECET from Nov 2

The DEECET is conducted for admissions into Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education for the academic batch 2020-22

Published: 7:31 pm

Hyderabad: The verification of certificates for candidates who passed in the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2020 will be conducted from November 2 to 5. For further information, candidates can visit the website www.deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in

