Chada Venkat Reddy flays Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy addressing the party district counicl meeting held in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy found fault with the Central government for showing discrimination towards Telangana by not implementing assurances given in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. It was wrong on the part of the Centre to create troubles for farmers in paddy procurement, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should not remain a mute spectator over the union government’s indifference towards Telangana, Venkat Reddy said while participating in CPI district council meeting held at Baddam Yellareddy Bbhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPI leader alleged that the Central government was snubbing the rights of both the Telugu speaking states by delaying the implementation of AP bifurcation assurances. Great injustice has been done to Telangana state, which had been achieved after a long struggle.

To mount pressure on the union government to implement bifurcation assurances, CPI has decided to stage a dharna at Indira Park on April 6 with a slogan of ‘Bayyaram Ukku Telangana Hakku’.

Informing that CPI national meeting would be held in Vijayawada, AP, in the month of October. Before that state and district level meetings would be conducted across the state, he informed and asked the party cadre to be prepared for district party meetings.

CP state council member Kalaveni Shankar, district secretary Ponaganti Kedari, assistant secretary Koyyada Srujan Kumar and others participated in the meeting.

