Chai Monk will now make you your cup of tea

Chai Monk, an IoT-enabled tea bot that will make your ‘Meri Wali Chai’ by personalizing what you like with around 80,000 combinations

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 13 September 23

If you have gotten your tea customised with the Chai Monks, they will recognise you with face ID and remember your preference in tea. — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Enjoying a soothing cup of tea at the end of a long workday has the magical ability to uplift one’s spirits and make everything feel better. While the love for chai is universal, isn’t it often a challenge to find your preferred type of chai when you’re out and about?

Chaayos, a Chai café chain that opened its doors at Banjara Hills is all set to give you exactly the type of chai you like with the help of a bot. Chai Monk, an IoT-enabled tea bot that will make your ‘Meri Wali Chai’ by personalizing what you like with around 80,000 combinations. “We have an app where one can personalise their chai, can select any chai and personalise it with add-ons like saffron, turmeric, hari mirch, more sugar, or anything on the app. Once done the Chai Monk will make your chai in about two and a half minutes,” says Raghav Verma, co-founder of Chaayos.

Their customised chai is also enabled with facial recognition technology, which is being used to fulfil orders faster. If you have gotten your tea customised with the Chai Monks, they will recognise you with face ID and remember your ‘Meri Wali Chai’ and brew exactly the same cup of tea every time you ask for it, without any change in the taste. “The staff adds the ingredients for your chai in a bowl and places it in the Chai Monk. This bot then brews the tea knowing exactly the number of boils the particular tea needs to enhance the flavour making it taste the same every time you order it,” he adds.

Apart from Banjara Hills, Chaayos launched three more outlets in the city at Sarath City Mall, Divyasree Lanco Hills, and Raheja Mindspace.

Also Read Dig into this yummy brick biryani in Hyderabad