Dig into this yummy brick biryani in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 4 September 23

The oven has been customised to accomodate these specially made bricks in the restaurant.

Hyderabad: Ever wondered about having biryani in a red brick? Just when you thought you uncovered every facet of biryani, from the traditional handi biryani to the fragrant bucket biryani, a new contender steps onto the plate, or should we say, a brick.

A brother duo from Hyderabad have introduced a restaurant at Kompally, aptly named ‘Brick Biryani’. The innovative part at their restaurant is that biryanis are not just served in bricks, but are also prepared and cooked within these specially designed containers.

“These are red bricks which are used for construction, but we have customised them to prepare biryanis and other dishes in them,” said one of the brothers. The process starts by applying a generous layer of ghee to the bricks, followed by arranging a combination of partially cooked rice and meat, topped off with crispy fried onions, mirroring the age-old traditional method.

These bricks are then sealed using a dough made from wheat flour and then placed into a preheated oven. They’ve tailored their brick oven specifically for their signature brick biryanis, allowing for a seamless linear cooking process within the brick.

“We have customised the oven for cooking these brick biryanis. The temperature for these biryanis is always at 260 degrees and we check the temperature of each brick biryani individually,” he said.

In addition to their baked chicken dum biryani, vegetable biryani, and egg biryani, their menu features curd rice, sambar rice, and a protein platter, all served in a brick.

The specially-made biryanis are not just unique, but also budget-friendly. The chicken biryani is priced at Rs 150, vegetable biryani at Rs 120, and their sambar rice at Rs 130. Additionally, other dishes are available, with prices starting from Rs 130 and going up to Rs 230. The duo are all geared up to launch another outlet in the city shortly.

