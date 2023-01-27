Chairman of Vasavi Group receives Indian Achievers Award from Gadkari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 AM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Chairman, Vasavi Group, Yerram Vijay Kumar has received Indian Achievers Award from union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari for his contribution towards taking up Vasavi Urban real estate project at Bachupally, in a glittering function held in New Delhi.

The group’s project Vasavi Urban at Bachupally, being billed as the largest project undertaken under PMJAY initiative, has been instrumental in fetching the coveted Indian Achievers Award for Yerram Vijay Kumar. On the occasion, the Chairman of Vasavi Group said that the award is a huge recognition for the Vasavi Group and for him personally.

“I dedicate the award to the hard work and determination of our team at Vasavi Group, which is relentlessly working hard to fulfil dream of our customers to own their own home,” Vijay Kumar said.