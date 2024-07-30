Chaitanya Rao’s ‘A Journey to Kasi’ streaming on Prime Video

Released theatrically on January 6, ‘A Journey to Kasi’ won nine awards at national and international film festivals.

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 30 July 2024, 05:31 PM

Hyderabad: Directed by Munikrishna, a new movie titled ‘A Journey to Kasi’ starring Chaitanya Rao, Alexander Salnikov, Priya Palvai and Kathleen Gowda in the lead roles, heads to Prime Video. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Rental, the movie is jointly produced by Loknath, Doradala Balaji and Sridhar Varanasi.

The film’s team thanks everyone who worked on the film and supported in the making of the film. Released theatrically on January 6, the movie won nine awards at national and international film festivals. The film, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, has been appreciated by the audience and web critics.

Reviewing the film, noted writer Sauda Aruna said, “Two strangers meet in Kashi under unexpected circumstances and remember each other. One is a sex worker and the other, her father who is an ascetic. It’s a sex-worker’s spiritual journey! A British lover boy who seeks the blessings of this sex-worker to atone, in this generation, for the sins of the British holding India captive in the previous generation! To him, she is the Mother India! These are the characters in the film.”

“Munikrishna is a courageous director who has the capability to see the truth. Let’s also make a real journey to Kashi,” said ‘The Last Brahmin’ writer Rani Shivshankar Sharma in the film’s appreciation, and suggested others to watch it.

Made under the Varanasi Creations’ banner, ‘A Journey to Kasi’ has Gokul Bharathi and Sri Sai cranking the camera, with Nagendra Guvvala as the art director.

Music is by Infuse while choreography is handled by Ajay Shivashankar with Thirupathi Reddy as the editor.