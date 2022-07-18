Challenge for debate on development sparks tension in Dharmaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:03 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Peddapalli: Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s challenge to Congress to debate on the development of Nandimedaram sparked tension in Dharmaram mandal headquarters on Monday, with the leaders of both the parties visiting the spot in a big way one after another. In order to avert any untoward incidents, a huge police force was deployed in the Dharmaram town.

It may be recalled that during his visit to flood affected areas in Nandimedaram on July 15, Dharmapuri assembly constituency congress party in-charge, Adluri Laxman Kumar found fault with the local MLA and Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar for neglecting the village and doing nothing for the development of the village. Refuting congress leader’s comments, TRS mandal party invited Laxman Kumar for debate on the development of Nandimedaram. They asked congress leader to come to the Ambedkar chowk in Dharmaram mandal headquarters on Monday morning.

As part of their challenge, TRS leaders and activists arrived at the venue at 10 am and left the spot at 11.30 am as congress leader failed to come. However, Laxman Kumar arrived at the venue after 11.30 am. He along with his followers reached the spot in a rally taken out from the old bus stand to Ambedkar chowk. After waiting for some time, he also left the spot as TRS leaders were not available for debate.

Anticipating the possible scuffle between the activists of both the parties, police officials had deployed a huge force to avert any untoward incident. CI Pradeep Kumar and Sub-Inspectors of various mandals monitored the situation. Police breathed easy as the debate episode ended without any disturbance.