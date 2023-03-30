Chandrabose expresses joy on winning BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023

Lyricist Chandrabose expressed his happiness over winning BollywoodLife.com award for 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Song - South category.

By Medha Gummi Published Date - 06:07 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of BollywoodLife.com awards acknowledged and rewarded the outstanding talent spread across the entertainment industry. Among the winners were Chandrabose (‘RRR’), Alia Bhatt (‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’), Mouni Roy (‘Brahmastra’), Abhishek Banerjee (‘Bhediya’).

Rithvik Dhanjani, the host of the awards ceremony, also engaged the viewers and fans from different parts of India through virtual breakout rooms, discussing their favourite actors, movies and OTT shows.

The world has been grooving to the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’. The song did India proud by winning at the Oscars 2023. It won the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and also at the Golden Globe Awards. And back home, the song won the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023. Nominated in the Best Song – South category, the song was a clear winner with the maximum votes from fans and the celeb jury.

The song is composed by MM Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Picturised on two of the biggest Telugu stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, it has been a rage ever since the teasers went out even before the release ‘RRR’.

‘Naatu Naatu’ lyricist Chandrabose accepts the BollywoodLife.com Award 2023 for Best Song – South on behalf of the whole team of ‘RRR’ and shares a special message for fans.

Expressing joy over the latest win, lyricist Chandrabose said, “BollywoodLife.com has awarded Naatu Naatu the ‘best song’, and I am very excited and happy. Winning BollywoodLife.com Award right after the Oscars is special. I would like to thank BollywoodLife.com, jury and fans.”

The other songs that were nominated in the Best Song categories along with ‘Naatu Naatu’ are ‘Megham Karukatha’ from ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, ‘O Sita’ from ‘Sita Ramam’.

The other winners in the South cinema across categories include Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for ‘Kantara’; Best Actress: Mrunal Thakur for ‘Sita Ramam’; Best Director: Vipin Das for ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’; Best Supporting Role: Murali Sharma for ‘Godfather’; Best Film: ‘Kantara’.