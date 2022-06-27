Chandrakant’s acumen behind Madhya Pradesh’s success in Ranji Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Bengaluru: Madhya Pradeshs captain Aditya Shrivastava and head coach Chandrakant Pandit kiss the trophy after winning their final Ranji Trophy cricket match against Mumbai, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Mumbai versus “Mumbaikar” contest at the Ranji Trophy 2022 finals played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a contest that showcased the strategic acumen of a coach who is a former Mumbai and India player and the forty two-time champion team that is considered an habitual favourite to win this coveted trophy.

They say winning is a habit and in which case the contest should have gone in favour of Mumbai. It went the “Mumbaikar” way.

In most cases, the credit of winning is attributed to the team first and subsequently to the support staff. However in this case, the media and the cricketing fraternity has attributed the success of the MP team to the ability of their coach Chandrakant Pandit.

There would be very few coaches of cricket teams in India who would have managed victory in six Ranji Trophy finals. Three for Mumbai, two for Vidharbha and now for Madhya Pradesh.

Coaching a Ranji Trophy team is a stupendous task and that to players who are in their formative stage. I have had the opportunity to know Chandu from Mumbai Club cricket days and he was mentored for a considerable period of his young days by Ashok Mankad. There are several similarities in their style of leadership and specially the ability to bring out the best even in the most limited players of the team.

The most ironic fact is that he has been rejected repeatedly in his bid to become the Indian coach. I wonder if any of the Indian coaches had or will have the credentials that Chandrakant has to become the coach of the Indian team.

This is yet another story of talent that is being wasted. I do hope that the BCCI gives him what is due to him. The enigma and euphoria of Indian cricket fans is that they want to see only stars. A coach is not necessarily a star himself but a person who has the ability and vision to make an ordinary sportsman a star.

Congratulations to you Chandu for your services to Indian cricket.

By Vijay Mohan Raj

Former Mumbai and Hyderabad Ranji player