Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 to be launched in July

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:25 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L1 in July 2023. Chandrayaan 3 is ISRO’s third moon mission, in which a spacecraft will be sent into the moon’s lunar orbit for space research. Aditya L1 will also be India’s first space mission to the sun. The budget of Chandrayaan 3 is Rs 615 crore, and the Aditya L1 mission is around Rs 378.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission was launched in 2019, but its lander crashed-landed on the moon’s surface due to glitches in the software. Like Chandrayaan 2, Chandrayaan 3 will include a lander and a rover, and the lander will be deployed at a soft site on the moon’s surface to conduct chemical analysis. The mission is scheduled to launch in the first week of July.

Aditya L1 will be a historic mission for ISRO because it is India’s first mission to the sun. Aditya L1 is a coronagraphy spacecraft that will research the solar environment. It is a first-of-its-kind mission that will be carried out by ISRO shortly after Chandrayaan 3.

The Aditya L1 mission’s aim is to place the spacecraft in a halo orbit around the L1 point between the Earth and the Sun so that it may study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms, and their effects on the Earth.