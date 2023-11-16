Chandrayaan-3 Back To Earth Again | ISRO Confirms Re-Entry Of A Launch Vehicle Into Earth

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:04 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, the ISRO said. This rocket body was part of the LVM-3 M4 launch vehicle, it said. It re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere around 14:42 IST on November 15.