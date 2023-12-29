Chaos and confusion at Praja Palana program: citizens face hurdles in application process across centers

Braving the cold weather, people, especially women, queued up since 6 a.m. at many centres in the city. However, many complained that obtaining the Praja Palana application forms was nothing short of a challenge.

29 December 23

Hyderabad: Despite complaints over lack of applications and ambiguity on a few aspects, including ration cards on the first day at Praja Palana programme, officials did not address the issues and many people faced similar problems at several centres on Friday as well.

At a few centres, officials distributed the forms free of cost but instructed the people to present local residence identification proof. Application forms were issued to the people only after verifying the local identification proofs (Aadhaar cards and power bills).

“I am from Parbath Nagar and came here seeking the application form. But officials asked me to visit Vivekananda Nagar ward office to get the application” said Srinivasa Rao, an applicant at Mothi Nagar centre.

Irked over the officials’ instructions to get the forms from respective ward offices, many purchased the form at photocopy centres shelling Rs.40 to Rs. 60 per copy. Many photocopy centres made brisk business through sale of the application forms.

Apart from unavailability of application forms, people fumed over ambiguity over ration cards. People submitted their applications for new ration cards by sharing their details on a white paper at Fathima Nagar centre and Sultan Nagar centre, Erragadda.

While officials at Fathima Nagar centre are accepting applications from people for new ration cards and giving a receipt as acknowledgement, those at Bapu Nagar centre did not accept such applications.

“We have been instructed to accept only Praja Palana applications and there are no guidelines on new ration cards applications,” said an official at the centre on the SR Nagar main road.

Amidst this uncertainty, photocopy centres sold the application for new ration cards for Rs.20 each. Many argued with the officials as to why new ration card application forms were not being distributed along with Praja Palana forms.