Praja Palana forms being sold at Rs 80 by photocopy centres in Hyderabad

The State government had announced that applications would be distributed to people well in advance but many complained that they had not received the forms.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 03:21 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: People turning up at the Praja Palana programme to file applications are fuming over non availibility of applications and the exorbitant charges being charged by photocopy centres, in addition to confusion over ration cards and other aspects.

The State government had announced that applications would be distributed to people well in advance but many complained that they had not received the forms.

Also Read Praja Palana program begins in Hyderabad

“I had to pay Rs.80 for one colour true copy of the application at a true copy centre. A few neighbours in our area managed to get the applications, but I did not receive any” said Ghousia Bee, an applicant at Sultan Nagar, Erragadda. True copy centres informed that only colour forms are being accepted, she added.

This apart, the true copies centres, which usually charge Rs.1 a copy, are now charging Rs.2 per copy for Adhaar cards and other documents to be enclosed along with the applications. This is in addition to Rs.10 for filling the form.

A few people entered arguments with officials over lack of applications. “One person is selling the forms at Rs.40 per copy, when questioned we get rude replies. When the issue was brought to the notice of officials at the centre, they turned mute. Why cannot the government arrange extra applications at the centres also” argued RK Murthy, an applicant at Mee Seva centre, Mothi Nagar.

There were people, who were being sent back by the officials at a few centres stating that applications were being accepted area-wise and on specific dates as per schedule. A chart disclosing the schedule of receiving applications from a particular area and specific date is being displayed at the centres.

This apart, there is no clarity on ration cards issue. Applicants have to share Aadhaar card and white ration card numbers in the application for obtaining any benefit out of the five guarantees. It is mandatory.

But many applicants said they did not have any ration cards and wanted to check with the officials. “There is no clarity on the issue. They just say there are no guidelines in this regard. Even to apply for a fresh ration card, there is no clarity among the officials” said Uma Devi, who wanted to file an application for a double bedroom house.

In addition to these, many senior citizens, who are receiving pensions, also are filing fresh applications. “I getting a pension for the last two years. I have come here to apply afresh to be on the safe side and also for a double bedroom house. My wife is sick but officials insist that she should file the application,” said Kola Maheswara Rao, an applicant.