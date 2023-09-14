| Chaos In Assam Assembly Over Allegation Of Govt Subsidy To Firm Linked To Himantas Wife

Chaos in Assam assembly over allegation of govt subsidy to firm linked to Himanta’s wife

Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice stating that it was "not in order" and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion

By PTI Published Date - 12:00 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Guwahati: Chaos reigned supreme at the Assam assembly on Thursday as opposition MLAs demonstrated, demanding a discussion over the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife got Rs 10 crore as subsidy under a central scheme.

The Congress had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice stating that it was “not in order” and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion.

Refusing to accept the ruling, Congress and CPI(M) MLAs along with Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi stormed into the Well with placards, raising slogans.

As the chaos refused to subside, the speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

On Wednesday, Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows the CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s firm Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has received Rs 10 crore as part of credit credit-linked subsidy.

The chief minister, in multiple posts, refuted the allegation.