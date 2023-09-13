Congress alleges central subsidy to media company linked to Assam CM’s wife; Himanta Denies

Vallabh claimed the subsidy was granted to Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, which has Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma as its CMD.

By PTI Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that a media and entertainment company with which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s wife is associated got Rs 10 crore from the food processing ministry under a special central scheme for credit linked subsidy, a charge vehemently denied by the BJP leader.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh asked the Modi government if this was the model to double the farmers’ income, where the money allocated for the Kisan Sampada Yojana scheme was “distributed as a grant” to a media company.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, said on X, “I would like to reiterate again with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India.” Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows that the CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s firm Pride East Entertainments Private Limited has received Rs 10 crore as part of credit credit-linked subsidy.

The Assam chief minister, in multiple posts, refuted the allegations.

The PM Kisan Sampada Yojana is a comprehensive package that aims to create modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail “But in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP,” Gogoi said.

Vallabh claimed the subsidy was granted to Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, which has Assam CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma as its CMD.

He said the modus operandi was simple. “Buy agricultural land, convert it to industrial land and receive a subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the Government of India,” he said.

Taking a dig, he said, “The scheme is only available for BJP CMs and their family members”.

President of Assam Congress Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “I have declared multiple times on various platforms that, if voted to power, Congress would set up an SIT (Special Investigative Tribunal) to investigate all ill-gotten wealth by political leaders.

“So, all greedy leaders, watch out! We are going to come after you,” he told reporters.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also said, “The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked.”

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said on X, “Assam CM’s wife through a company buys agricultural land in violation of Ceiling Act then converts it to industrial use and avails a subsidy. All within 10 months – no questions asked. Whats the secret – Washing machine (sic).” Vallabh, quoting reports and documents available in the public domain, alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma “had bought” the 50 bigha of agricultural land at Darigaji village, district Nagaon, Assam.

He alleged that on one side farmers earned Rs 27 a day from cultivation in 2018-19 and on the other side “Rs 10 crore, which was originally allocated for farmers, was given as a grant to a media company associated with the wife of Assam CM”.

“Is this the ‘na khaunga, na khaane doonga’ model?” Vallabh asked while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Is this the model to double farmers’ income,” he said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Instead of doubling farmers’ incomes, PM Modi is enriching the Assam CM. Will PM @narendramodi or the Minister of Food Processing answer? Who cleared this grant? Which other BJP leaders are being given such favours through govt schemes?” Venugopal’s statement was reposted by CWC member Pawan Khera.