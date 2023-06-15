| Character Posters Of Mission Impossible Are Out Now Check Out

Character posters of ‘Mission: Impossible…’ are out now; check out

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One', with a global release on July 22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

The character posters of the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ starring Hollywood actor Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt have just been released.

In the film, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

A Tom Cruise Production, the film is gearing up for release on July 22 in theatres worldwide. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote it with Erik Jendresen, it is based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Paramount Pictures and Skydance present the film which is produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley, Chris Brock, and Susan E Novick serve as executive producers.

Besides Tom Cruise, the movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney.

