Chargesheet filed in phone tapping case

The police had arrested Radhakishan Rao, Tirupathanna, Bhujanga Rao, and Pranith Rao in the case and remanded them. The Hyderabad Police had filed a case on March 10, and started investigation into the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police filed charge-sheet in court in regard to the phone tapping case. The police had cited ten persons as suspects in the case including former DIG and SIB chief – Prabhakar Rao, former DCP Task Force – Radhakishan Rao, DSP Pranith Rao, Additional SP Bhujanga Rao and Tirupathanna.

There are allegations against the police officials that they had illegally overheard the phone conversations of politicians, businessmen, journalists and others persons.

Former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, the prime suspect in the case, is presently in the United States and is reportedly in touch with the investigators through his lawyers.