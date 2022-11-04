Charm of Varun, Kriti and magic of Arijit creates the ‘love anthem of the year’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

‘Apna Bana Le’ has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals from Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar, and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The audio will be out tomorrow, and the song will be out on Monday.

Hyderabad: The makers of ‘Bhediya’ have dropped an exciting glimpse of their upcoming song ‘Apna Bana Le’. Surrounded by the serene hills of Arunachal, the teaser sees Varun and Kriti share a natural and effortless chemistry that makes for quite an endearing sight. If this glimpse is anything to go by, a rocking romance number surely seems to be on its way!

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present ‘Bhediya’, which is a Maddock Films production. Directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, among others, the movie is releasing in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.