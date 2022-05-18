Charmi Jhaveri looks outstanding in a white Saree at the official Kobe PR Ambassador ceremony

Saree! The six yards of elegance can make any woman look like an Indian goddess. And when it comes to reflecting on our culture in a new country, how can traditional ensembles fail us? Considering the same, the fashion guru, Charmi Jhaveri, wore a beautiful saree on her big day at the Kobe PR Ambassador ceremony.

Charmi Jhaveri has cemented herself as one of the truest fashion divas on social media pages. She is also a travel influencer who has been serving as a Kobe PR Ambassador for the past two years. During the aforesaid ceremony in the presence of Kobe’s mayor and other ambassadors, Charmi Jhaveri outshined the event in her beautiful white saree featuring thin golden lines.

She teamed the saree with a yellowish-green intricate blouse. The fashion diva loves to keep her style statement modest yet elegant. Charmi Jhaveri took to her Instagram to post pictures of the ceremony. And we must tell you that she stole hearts by donning that mesmerising saree with chunky earrings and untied hair.

Speaking of her love for sarees, Charmi Jhaveri says, “A woman looks extra beautiful when she is dressed in a saree and, therefore, sarees have my heart. Moreover, we are often motivated to leave an impression wherever we go, and I believe that ethnic wear helps me to achieve the same. Your outfit and style can make you stand out from the crowd.”

She has a steal-worthy collection of sarees and other traditional outfits in her wardrobe. With her minimal yet classy style, Charmi Jhaveri has inspired our fashion marbles greatly. She has been into fashion, travel, and lifestyle influence for years.

Charmi Jhaveri is followed tremendously for her peculiar style. She has also represented a few fashion brands and worked with a few of them, like Style Junkiie, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Aza Fashions, Amani, Vyusti, Neeva A, Richa Goenka, and more.

