Major drive to sensitise public on spy cameras

Girl students will work alongside She Teams of the Police Department to create awareness on spy cameras, spyware and sexual abuse and harassment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 12:11 AM

Hyderabad: NSS volunteers along with Education and State Police departments will be creating awareness among general public on how to detect spy cameras in public spaces and spyware besides preventing harassment and abuse of women and children. They will also be working on preventing traffic violations and accidents across the State.

She Teams

For this, the Education Department will be mobilising 1.5 lakh NSS volunteers from different educational institutions across the State.

The NSS volunteers will also create awareness on preventing psychological traumatic incidents among people. As part of this effort, the volunteers will undergo training at Bharosa Centres. Further, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will provide six-day training to NSS volunteers on traffic rules and regulations to avoid violations and accidents. These initiatives came up during a recent NSS meet on Girl Child and Road Safety Awareness.

Touch points

Speaking at the event, Red Eye founder Vara Lakshmi highlighted that a staggering amount of touch points at home may also be embedded with spy cameras such as in screws, soapboxes, shampoo bottles, fans, light fixtures etc. which can be identified with appropriate tools and gadgets. DCP (Traffic) Subha Rayudu spoke about the issue of vehicle overpopulation and dangerous driving practices. During the event, triple, distracted and drunk driving, lack of licence among other issues were explored as areas of improvement that can be transformed for the better by NSS volunteers.

Practical discussion

DCP (Women’s Safety) Dara Kavitha spoke regarding safe and unsafe touch. A practical discussion ensued about cultural inhibitions and the haunting realworld incidents that can be prevented through education and empowerment. The helpline 100 and special child line 1098 were reiterated as immediate sources of relief.

For cybercrimes, the newly initiated 1930 number was emphasised as a fast-track solution for reporting all cybercrimes