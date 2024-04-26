‘TG’ tag for vehicles awaiting smart cards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 12:19 AM

Hyderabad: The State Transport Department is working towards issuing the new code ‘TG’ to vehicles whose smart cards are still pending. The Central government had recently issued a notification that the ‘TG’ code will be implemented after March 12.

More than 1.5 lakh smart cards, which were earlier registered with ‘TS’ prefix, are pending across Greater Hyderabad limits. To check the use of fake or duplicate driving licence and Certificate of Registration (RCs), the transport officials introduced the use of PVC made electronic chip-embedded smart cards for motorists.

For instance, Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) code starts with TG09 and ends with fourdigit numbers. As such, the first 10,000 registration numbers will be provided in the same way in each RTA office.

The series will begin with English letters in the middle of that generation. An official said that the authorities have decided to issue ‘TG’ code as most of the smart cards issued earlier are still in the printing stage. Currently, the ‘TG’ code does not contain any English letters up to the first 10,000 registration numbers.

After that, the series begins with English letters in the middle. Delay in issuance Unlike the delay earlier in issuance of smart cards, this time a Delhi-based company got the contract for the printing and distribution of smart cards. These cards are being printed in Delhi and delivered back by courier.

Motorists, however, say that this too will be delayed. So far, over one lakh cards have been sent to Delhi for printing. It is learnt that up to 50,000 smart cards have been received by the RTA. Smart cards will be provided to the motorist through speed post within ten days after vehicle registration.