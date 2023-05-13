| Check Out All Episodes Of Mubi Podcast Season 3 Available Now

Each episode explores an iconic marriage of song and image that has become part of pop culture

Hyderabad: All episodes of the latest season of the award-winning MUBI Podcast are now available. Season three, titled ‘Needle on the Record’, dives into the unifying power of music in film and tells the stories behind some of cinema’s most renowned “needle-drops” — moments where filmmakers deployed pre-existing music instead of an original score.

Each episode explores an iconic marriage of song and image that has become part of pop culture, from the 19th-century waltz that launched Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ into orbit, to the ’80s cover song that Donnie Darko sent to the top of the UK charts. It’s a six-part mixtape for film lovers.

The complete season is now available on all major streaming platforms and includes a special bonus episode featuring Lukas Dhont discussing his Academy Award-nominated feature ‘Close’.

In addition to Dhont, this season’s guests include filmmaker Richard Kelly, actor Jena Malone, music supervisor Randall Poster, musicians Noel Hogan and Paul Douglas, and many more.

Episode list:

Episode 1: 2001: A Space Odyssey — Stanley Kubrick finds heavenly music on vinyl

Episode 2: Donnie Darko — Richard Kelly makes the ultimate ’80s mixtape

Episode 3: The Harder They Come — Reggae catches fire on film

Special Episode: Close — Lukas Dhont’s quietly powerful coming-of-age movie

Episode 4: Chungking Express — Wong Kar Wai puts ‘Dreams’ on the menu

Episode 5: The Blackboard Jungle – Hollywood’s first rumble with rock-n-roll

Episode 6: Ferris Bueller to Wolf of Wall Street – Cinema’s top music supervisors break down their greatest hits