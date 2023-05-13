| Mughal E Azam The Musical Indias Longest Running Broadway Style Musical To Premiere In The Us

‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’, India’s longest-running Broadway-style musical, to premiere in the US

And now after more than 200 spellbinding performances across six Asian countries, its sublime stage adaptation, ‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’, premieres in North America.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: For more than 60 years, K Asif’s glorious epic ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ has enchanted legions of fans across the globe.

And now after more than 200 spellbinding performances across six Asian countries, its sublime stage adaptation, ‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’, premieres in North America. The 13-city tour kicks off in Atlanta on May 26 with stops in New York, Chicago, Toronto, etc.

This is also India’s longest-running Broadway-style extravaganza, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

It will be presented in North America by Cinema on Stage and will bring to a global audience a timeless love story intertwined with the silken skeins of India’s syncretic culture and its rich dance, musical, cinematic, and theatrical traditions.

Says director Feroz Abbas Khan, “There cannot be a better way to end the pandemic-induced lull than to take ‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’ to an international audience.

It will be challenging to keep the energy levels up as we travel from one city to another with a vast crew and learn to familiarise ourselves with a new venue every time, but we are looking forward to it.

A very big element of this project is the way Mayuri Upadhya has choreographed dance sequences to do justice to the majestic musical score, and we are sure that the audiences will love every moment of it.”

Deepesh Salgia, Creative and Strategic Vision for the musical elaborates, “Seven years back, when we green-lighted this project, we had not imagined that it would run for 19 seasons and travel to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Muscat, Doha, and now North America. There is a lot of technical and logistic expertise that goes into a massive show like this, but what really makes it universally loved is its emotional core and the love story of Salim and Anarkali.”

India’s first Broadway-style musical boasts a cast and crew of more than 150 people, has been met with all-around accolades following its 2016 premiere in Mumbai. In 2017, it won seven out of the 14 BroadwayWorld India Awards, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Original Set Design, Best Original Lighting Design, and Best Ensemble Cast.

This tribute to K Asif’s masterpiece has evolved as a musical of unprecedented scale, intensity, and grace.