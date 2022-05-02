Check out these cool sari looks from Karishma Kotak’s upcoming movie

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:38 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: Famous for her IPL Hosting, Karishma Kotak looks enticing in her stills from her current project, Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Mr. Mummy’ as a sexy teacher in the film. Sporting multiple, beautiful saris for this role, Karishma looks simply perfect.

The movie – backed by the Deshmukhs’ production company, Mumbai Film Company – is scheduled to release by November this year. Looks like it’s going to be a fun laughter-filled experience, judging by the poster which portrays Riteish as pregnant.

Karishma says about playing this exciting part, “I think the sexy school teacher character that I’m playing is really fun and the audience are going to love that. Riteish and his comic acting are amazing. It was great working with the team in Yorkshire, I really had an awesome experience with Shaad Ali and Riteish, and I am just happy to be a part of ‘Mr. Mummy’. I hope people like and appreciate my work in it.”