Fruit vendors under watch for violations

If found, it will be seized and a penalty of up to Rs 2 lakhs will be levied on the vendors. Giving an alternative to these practices, Ethephon in powder form was recommended.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 11:22 PM

Hyderabad: After seizing and destroying 550 kg of fruits that were artificially ripened by placing Ethylene Cellulose wrappers near the Kothapet market area, authorities have issued an advisory on the correct practices for artificial ripening as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The Task Force on Thursday also issued notices to the three vendors whose stock was confiscated. The Food Safety Department of the Government of Telangana reiterated that the ripening of fruits by acetylene gas, commonly known as carbide gas, is prohibited.

“It shall be packed in 40-60 micron cellulose membrane paper or its equivalent in the form of small sachets. This ripening method may be used where ripening chambers are not available or for in-transit ripening,” read the statement, adding that the sachet must generate only ethylene gas and no traces of calcium carbide or acetylene gas.

Consumers are also encouraged to report any suspected cases of incorrect ripening to the Food Safety Department and assured of strict action against those who are found to be violating the rules.