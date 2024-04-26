Cong leaders create ruckus over Nama’s nomination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 11:08 PM

Nama Nageswar Rao

Khammam: Congress leaders have created a ruckus over the election affidavit submitted by BRS candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao.

It was said that as district Collector VP Gautham examined nomination papers, Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy’s supporters asked the election officials to reject the nomination of Nageswara Rao as he failed to mention the ED case in the affidavit.

When the election officials asked Congress leaders to provide a copy of the FIR against Nageswara Rao, they failed to produce one and Nageswara Rao’s nomination was accepted.