No respite from heatwave till May

This forecast comes after Telangana experienced a second spell of heatwave on April 18 and 19, with isolated reports of hailstorms in certain areas on April 20 and 23. Additionally, Friday marked the hottest day of the season so far.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 11:36 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extended-range forecast indicating that Telangana will experience above-normal temperatures, with a high likelihood of heatwave conditions persisting in May. The IMD’s forecast highlights that isolated pockets in Telangana are expected to witness heatwave conditions on most days leading up to Monday.

Specifically, the period from May 2-8 has been earmarked for a moderate probability of heatwave occurrences in isolated or some pockets across the State. Dry weather is anticipated to prevail over Telangana until the first week of May, as per the IMD’s projections.

Also Read Summer may hit Hyderabad early

This forecast comes after Telangana experienced a second spell of heatwave on April 18 and 19, with isolated reports of hailstorms in certain areas on April 20 and 23. Additionally, Friday marked the hottest day of the season so far.

Temperatures soared to unprecedented levels across the State. In the districts, the mercury climbed above 45 degrees C, while the State capital experienced its own heat ordeal, with temperatures nearing 44 degrees C.

The blistering heat spared no region in Telangana, as several areas witnessed staggering daytime temperatures. Jammikunta in Karimnagar district sizzled at 45.6 degrees C, closely followed by Nidamanoor in Nalgonda district and Manthani in Peddapalli, recording a searing 45.2 degrees C.