| Check Out Who The Stunt Doubles For These Star Actors Are

Check out who the stunt doubles for these star actors are

Actors usually have one or two stunt doubles, sometimes even more. Here are a few stuntmen that have worked as stunt doubles for actors.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:48 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: If you love movies or actors for their action scenes, there is something you need to know. Most of the actors do not perform stunts on their own.

Sorry for ruining it for you but many actors across the industries have stunt doubles. A stunt double is a person who performs physical sequences for television or movies that may be too dangerous or challenging for an actor to execute.

Action scenes usually rely on these doubles for stunts like fighting scenes or jumping off buildings, but they can also be used to do any feat an actor cannot physically do for a role, such as swimming, horse riding, or anything else.

A professional stunt double is usually highly skilled in a variety of physical abilities, such as karate, gymnastics, or climbing, that can help ensure his or her safety when performing stunts.

Actors usually have one or two stunt doubles, sometimes even more. Each movie can have a different stunt double depending on the role, body type, and other factors. Here are a few stuntmen that have worked as stunt doubles for actors:

Sagar Pandey

Salman Khan had a stunt double, Sagar Pandey, who passed away last year. He worked as a stunt double for the Bollywood superstar in more than 50 movies, including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Tubelight’, and many more.

Parvez Kazi

Another stunt double of Salman Khan who made the headlines is Parvez Kazi, the stuntman who worked as a stunt double for films like ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, and many more.

Mansoor Ali Khan

A lot of Hrithik Roshan’s stunts are performed by stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan. He has worked in films like ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘War’, ‘Bang Bang’, ‘Agneepath’, and many more.

Sanober Pardiwalla

Sanober Pardiwalla has worked as a stunt double for not just one but many actors in the industry. She was a stunt double for Priyanka Chopra in ‘Gunday’, Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhoom’, Katrina Kaif in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, and many others, including Tapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, and Sonakshi Sinha.