Two women end lives in Asifabad

One woman, Gajireddy Uma, 35, allegedly attempted to kill herself by consuming a pesticide when she could not bear the mental and physical harassment of her husband Suresh on Friday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 11:26 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two women, both neighbours, died, allegedly by consuming pesticide in Bestawada in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Saturday night.

One woman, Gajireddy Uma, 35, allegedly attempted to kill herself by consuming a pesticide when she could not bear the mental and physical harassment of her husband Suresh on Friday night. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial on Saturday.

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said differences cropped up between Rama and Suresh a year back. Elders tried to resolve the differences, but in vain as the couple began quarrelling with each other again. Hailing from Muthyampet in Koutala, Rama was married to Suresh of Sirpur (T) 14 years ago.

Meanwhile, Uma’s neighbour Dhoni Saritha (30) allegedly consumed pesticide when Suresh’s parents and sister rebuked her following the suicide of Rama, with whom she was quite close. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Sirpur (T) town. She was then shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar where she died while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint received from family members of the two women, cases were registered. Investigations were on.