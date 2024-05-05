| Police Constable Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Swimming In Mancherial

Panjala Sathish (40), a constable working with Mancherial police station collapsed while swimming at a swimming pool of SCCL in CCC colony at around 7 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 10:51 AM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A police constable died of cardiac arrest reportedly while he was swimming in a pool at Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) colony in Naspur mandal on Sunday.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said that Panjala Sathish (40), a constable working with Mancherial police station collapsed while swimming at a swimming pool of SCCL in CCC colony at around 7 am. He was immediately rushed to Government General Hospital of Mancherial, but doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Sathish had joined the police department in 2008 and worked in different police stations before being posted in Mancherial a year back.

Mancherial ACP Prakash, Inspector Bansilal, his counterpart from Mancherial Rural Akula Ashok, Naspur SI Ravi consoled the bereaved family members.