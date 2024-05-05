Saturday, May 4, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 5 May 2024, 12:06 AM
TS SET from August 28

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham along with TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder here on Saturday released the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024 notification.

The SET will be conducted for assistant professors and lecturers eligibility from August 28 to 31.

Applications will be accepted from May 14 to July 2. Online applications can be submitted with a delinquent fee until July 26.

Hall tickets will be available for download from the website starting August 20, a press release said.

