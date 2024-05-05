TS SET from August 28

The SET will be conducted for assistant professors and lecturers eligibility from August 28 to 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 12:06 AM

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham along with TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder here on Saturday released the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024 notification.

Applications will be accepted from May 14 to July 2. Online applications can be submitted with a delinquent fee until July 26.

Hall tickets will be available for download from the website starting August 20, a press release said.