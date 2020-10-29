Checking land status a click away: Sangareddy Collector

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said Dharani was a gift to farmers and other land owners as they can check the status of their land from anywhere in the world through a click.

Stating that the portal was developed using the best technology, Reddy said farmers could get the registration and mutation done at tahsildar offices from now. He instructed Additional Collectors Rajarshi Sha and J Veera Reddy to ensure smooth registrations for people who come to tahsildar offices after booking slots.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .