Chemotherapy services in 30 hospitals to strengthen infrastructure to cure cancer: PM Modi

"Incredible initiative to enhance cancer care infrastructure. This will have a positive impact on numerous individuals across the nation," the Prime Minister tweeted in response to a post by the Minister on X (formerly Twitter).

By IANS Updated On - 03:56 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while lauding Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for launching chemotherapy services in 30 ESIC Hospitals across the country said it will strengthen the infrastructure to cure cancer and benefit people.

“Commendable effort to strengthen the infrastructure to cure cancer. It will benefit several people across the nation,” the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post by the Minister.

Yadav, who is also the Minister in-charge of Labour and Employment, on Thursday wrote on X, “Extremely delighted to have launched Chemotherapy Services in 30 ESIC Hospitals across India during the 191st meeting of the ESI Corporation.”

He said the launch is a step in the direction of realising Prime Minister’s vision of all-round welfare of our Shram Yogis in India’s Amrit Kaal.

Yadav further said with the start of in-house chemotherapy services, insured workers and their dependents will be able to get better cancer treatment at ease.