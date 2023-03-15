Chennur a role model in development, says Harish Rao

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating slew of developmental works in Chennur town, Harish Rao said the constituency witnessed more development in last five years than that recorded in 50 years

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Health Minister Harish Rao tours Chennur town after inaugurating a road between Jalal petrul bunk to Ambedkar Chowrasta in Chennur on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the Chennur Assembly constituency had become a role model in development.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a slew of developmental works in Chennur town on Wednesday in the presence of Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Government Whip Balka Suman, Rao also praised Suman for developing the constituency on many fronts. He credited Suman with the bus depot to Chennur, and noted that the Chennur Assembly constituency had witnessed more development in the last five years than that recorded in 50 years.

Pointing out that many States and even the union government was duplicating welfare schemes and developmental programmes being implemented in Telangana, Harish Rao urged the public to choose between the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was against development, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was developing the State with several innovative schemes, right from Rythu Bandhu to Rythu Bima and KCR Kits.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme a reality in record time, and was leaving no stone unturned to develop Telangana, he said, asking the people to realise the difference between his able governance and the manner in which previous governments neglected Telangana’s development.

Harish Rao later inaugurated a road between Jalal fuel station to Ambedkar Chowrasta which was widened and a central lighting system costing Rs 18 crore, apart from both the Kummarikunta and Peddacheruvu, which were developed as mini tank bunds spending Rs 9 crore. He also declared open a Rs.5 crore-mini sports stadium near Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Chennur, and the Rs.7.02 crore-integrated vegetable and meat market.

The Rs.2 crore-Dr BR Ambedkar urban park on the outskirts of Chennur, a Rs.2.5 crore-KCR park in the heart of the town and a dumping yard too were inaugurated.

The Health Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 100-bedded hospital to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 32.15 crore, a new bus depot in Chennur town and a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Jaipur mandal centre as well. He also attended the swearing in ceremony of the governing council of Chennur Agriculture Market Committee and inspected the work on a 30-bedded community health centre in Chennur town.

Also Read Telangana among top in healthcare in country: Harish Rao