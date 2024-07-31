Chetak Electric Scooter bookings cross the 20,000 milestone in July 2024

As the most affordable model in the Chetak lineup, the Chetak 2901 boasts a range of 123 km, while features such as the Colored Digital Console, Alloy Wheels, and Bluetooth Connectivity further enhance rider comfort and convenience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 03:10 PM

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto’s Chetak Electric Scooter brand has achieved an impressive 20,000 bookings in the month of July.

According to a press release, the newly launched Chetak 2901’s solid metal body build with a price point starting at 95,998 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) resonated well with customers. Furthermore, the expansion of Chetak Experience Centers and Bajaj dealerships in smaller towns also played a crucial role in improving access to the well-loved legacy brand, which has been reinvented in a modern electric avatar.

The Chetak Electric Scooter is now available across 2,000 sales outlets in the country. Customers can choose to upgrade with the Lifetime Tec Pac which enables features such as Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport and Economy modes, Call and Music Control, ‘Follow Me Home’ lights and Bluetooth App connectivity.