Chevella police’s timely action saves man’s life

The man aged about 22 years works as a security guard. The father of the man scolded him over some issue due to which the latter got angry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 01:35 PM

Hyderabad: Timely action by Chevella police saved a man who attempted to end his life.

The man purchased some pesticide and consumed it. While doing so, he shot a video and posted it on his WhatsApp status.

His father saw the video immediately contacted the Chevella police who traced down the man with the help of his mobile phone location.

“The man was traced lying under a tree on village outskirts and was rushed to a hospital. After first aid, he partly recovered and is kept under observation,” said an official.

The higher ups appreciated the police team for their prompt action.