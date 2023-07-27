Chhattisgarh: 8 wagons, brake van of goods train derailed; no injuries

By PTI Published Date - 06:15 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Janjgir/Bilaspur: Eight wagons and the brake van of a goods train were derailed at Akaltara railway station of Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Thursday, railway officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident but the movement of trains on the Howrah-Mumbai up and down line was disrupted, they said.

A brake van is a coach from which the guard can apply the brakes.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Akaltara railway station yard on the Mumbai-Howrah route when the empty freight train was heading to Korba from Bilaspur, they said.

Eight rear wagons and the brake van got decoupled from the train and derailed causing damage to tracks and OHE (overhead equipment) line poles, officials said.

A team of railway officials from Bilaspur and Korba were sent to the spot and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains, a railway official said.

“The exact cause behind the incident will be ascertained after a probe,” he added.