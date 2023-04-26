| Chhattisgarh Ten Police Personnel Driver Killed In Blast Carried Out By Naxalites

Chhattisgarh: Ten police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites

A senior official said, the incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation,

By PTI Published Date - 03:45 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational Image.

Dantewada: Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh‘s Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

Further details were awaited.